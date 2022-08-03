MEREDITH — Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith.
As Gloria liked to say, she was born two-eight, two-eight (2/8/1928) to Herve and Yvonne (Nault) Champagne.
Born and raised in Laconia, Gloria ventured off to Evansville, IL to follow her dream of becoming a nun after grade school. However, her life took a very different turn when she realized she had unbearable allergies to the traditional habit uniform. Returning to Laconia, Gloria met and wed her first husband David Gammon in 1950, with whom she had five children.
In 1970 she met and wed her second husband, Rainer Rall, with whom she happily resided in Belmont with until his passing on March 21, 2009.
Gloria lived her life with a sense of adventure, while still honoring that original spirit of giving. She and Rainer enjoyed traveling, whether visiting Rainer’s home country of Germany or spending summers at their camper in Cape Neddick, Maine — often with a grandkid or two in tow. She was also able to visit Israel, fulfilling one of her life-long dreams. She was a social butterfly with an infectious laugh who loved card games (as long as she was winning), walks with friends, and sewing curtains or knitting blankets to share with friends and family. She had a penchant for reading, crossword puzzles, costume jewels, “pockie-books”, shoes, and ice cream. Always deeply spiritual, Gloria belonged to the Catholic Daughter’s, was a communicant of Sacred Heart, as well as Saint Joseph's of Belmont in her later life, and was recognized for her volunteer work at St. Francis.
Known fondly as Papoose/Paps, Meme, or Glo – she will be missed by those that knew her and remembered for her strong-willed spirit that many of us believed would allow her to outlast all of us. Anytime we hear someone say “very good”, “for the love of Pete”, “and that’s the truth”, or “Yabba Dabba Doo”, it will be with a smile.
Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Bartlett and her husband Stephen of Gilmanton, and Sharon Robillard of Belmont; son, Harvey Gabriel of Laconia; and daughter-in-law, Carol Gammon of Laconia; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Gloria was predeceased by her husband Rainer Rall; her oldest son, David Gammon III; and youngest daughter, Sheryl Gammon Jorgensen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
