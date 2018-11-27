LACONIA — Gloria M. (Fillmorr) Cunningham, 89, of Ledges Drive, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at the Taylor Community, Laconia.
Gloria was born on Jan. 11, 1929, in Shediac, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late John and Iona May (Elliott) Fillmorr.
Gloria loved entertaining and was an amazing cook. Her Laconia friends can also vouch for her acute skills at Bridge. And let us not forget about her great love of animals ... all creatures great and small.
Family members include two step-daughters, Barbara Cunningham and Kathleen Grell and her husband, John; six grandchildren, Patrick, Leslie, Samantha, Stephanie, Cameron and Spencer; brother-in-law Robert Cunningham and his wife, Maureen; nephew Richard O'Laney and his wife, Shirley; niece Sharon Brandow; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, James E. Cunningham Jr.
There will be no calling hours.
There will be a Memorial Service on Monday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will follow in the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the memory of Gloria to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
