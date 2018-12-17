WINDHAM — Gloria Louise Dombrowski, 93, of Warde Health Rehabilitation, and formerly of Gilmanton, died with family by her side on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
Gloria was born April 1, 1925, in Denver, Colorado, spouse of the late Francis Walter Dombrowski and daughter of the late Frank Hall and Lillian Brintnall. She was a longtime resident of Somerville, Massachusetts, and Tewksbury, Massachusetts, before moving to Gilmanton 38 years ago. She was married for 61 years.
She was employed as a sales associate at Robert Hall Clothes, Inc., and then a computer technician at Compugraphic Corporation in Wilmington, Massachusetts, before she worked at home as a professional dressmaker while taking care of her seven children. She enjoyed being with her family at her Gilmanton lake house, which became the go-to place for family and friends. Her family was her sunshine and the true light of her life.
Survivors include a son, John Squires, and his wife, Mary, of Nashua; six daughters, Regina Marsh and her husband, Wally, of Billerica, Massachusetts, Barbara Dombrowski of Laconia, Donna Harvey and her husband, Brian, of Manchester by the Sea, Massachusetts, Deborah Rappa and her husband, Edward, of Middleton, Diane Nardone and her husband, Michael, of Derry, and Sandra Kenney and her husband, Larry, of Weare; 12 grandchildren, Jacky, Christine, Paula, Patrick, Jim, Lisa, Craig, Sarah, Tara, Marissa, Mikey and Stacy; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves two nieces, Sandra Lauer and Patricia Audet, and one nephew, Edward Smolak.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Wilma Audet of Everett, Massachusetts, and Janet Smolak of Somerville, Massachusetts.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. There will be a Catholic prayer service on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
