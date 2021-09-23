GILFORD — Gloria C. Mahan, 91, of Gilford, NH, formerly of Wakefield, MA, died on Monday, September 20, 2021.
Born in Malden, MA, on July 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Angelina (Gobeo) Tartarini.
Mrs. Mahan was a graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1948. She was a retired Customer Representative for the New England Heritage Insurance Agency in Wakefield. Mrs. Mahan loved playing bingo and playing cards.
She was the wife of the late Richard E. Mahan. Mrs. Mahan is survived by her two daughters, Deb Siciliano-Steeves of Laconia, NH, and Kathleen Butterfield and her husband William of Gilford, NH; her four grandchildren, Darrell Siciliano, Cara Buchheit, Robert Potito and Colby Butterfield; and her brother Richard Tartarini of Naples, FL. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
For obit, directions and guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.
