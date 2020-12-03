HAMPTON BEACH — Gloria C. Krukonis, 81, of Hampton Beach, died peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her beautiful beach home. She was born on December 5, 1938 in Laconia, a daughter of the late Napoleon Gagne and Marguerite (Richard) Gagne.
Gloria was raised and educated in Laconia and a graduate of Laconia High School. She worked for New England Telephone and Telegraph as a switchboard operator where she met the love of her life, an equipment installer, Norman Krukonis. Norman swept her off of her feet and they were married on May, 5, 1962 and settled in Methuen, MA.
In 1968 she embarked in a lifelong entrepreneurship in the hospitality business at Hampton Beach. The Drift Motel, The Voyager Motor Lodge, Patriot's Corner and The Cookie Hut, to name a few, kept her summers busy and she also dabbled in retail with T-Shirts Plus in the Fox Run Mall. Following this, Gloria endeavored into year-round ownership of The Hampton Falls Motor Inn, earning the Seacoast's only distinguished AAA Four Diamond Award in 1986 and 1987. Next was a warm adventure in Cocoa Beach with Ocean Suites Hotel, another golden gem in her portfolio. Her last, The Hampshire Inn and Conference Center kept her busy until she retired in 1997.
Unfortunately, Parkinson's entered her life and year after year, began taking its toll. Gloria did not stop living her life to the fullest, dining out with her husband, traveling to Georgia and Colorado for grandchildren's birthdays, holidays, football games and graduations and she always managed to host the best 4th of July celebrations on the deck of her beach home.
Gloria also served on the Board of Directors for the Hampton Beach Chamber of Commerce and was also a member of the Hampton Rotary Club. She was a long-time communicant of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Hampton.
In addition to her beloved husband, Norman, she leaves two daughters, Karen Krukonis Adams and husband Douglas Adams of Breckenridge, Colorado, and Lisa Zirk and husband, Todd Zirk of Canton, Georgia; three grandchildren, Captain Nicholas Krukonis Adams and wife Lauren Aragon Adams of Laughlin AFB, Texas, Casey Krukonis Adams of Breckenridge, Colorado and Ryan Rauscher of Canton, Georgia; her brother, Roger Gagne of Gilford; and lots of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Casey.
Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Gloria's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
