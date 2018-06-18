GILFORD — Gloria D. Bunker, 90, of Gilford died on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Hyder Family Hospice.
Gloria was born on June 2, 1928, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the daughter of Alfredo and Erminia (Araldi) Bottai.
Gloria loved to be outside skiing, sailing, bicycling, or simply driving her beloved VW.
Gloria is survived by a son, Frank DeCoster of Alton; two daughters, Gwynne (DeCoster) Nadeau of Gilford and Alicia (DeCoster) Shea of Waltham, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Andrea Meier, Jayson DeCoster, and Caitlin DeCoster; four great-grandchildren; and one niece, Nancy Hayes of Illinois.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth L. Bunker; her son, David DeCoster; and her sister, Dorothy Beede.
There will be no calling hours.
Services will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Gilford Public Library, 31 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
