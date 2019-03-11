MEREDITH — Gloria A. (Yost) Snow, 87, of Meredith, passed peacefully at her home on the morning of March 7, 2019.
Gloria was born April 6, 1931, in East Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Albert C. and Velma Irene (Sauder) Yost. Gloria was raised in Tecumseh, Michigan, and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1949. After graduation, Gloria spent time in Colorado, California, and Newburyport, Massachusetts, before settling in Meredith.
Gloria began her adult life as a stay-at-home mother, dedicated to raising her four sons. She later spent time as an employee of the IRS before finishing her working career as a photo shop manager at Fotomat.
Gloria was a member of the Laconia Elders Friendship Club of Laconia, where she enjoyed seeing her friends at “Club” and the many adventures they shared together. Gloria enjoyed the ocean, camping, and travel, and was an avid reader. She had a love for her dogs that was undeniable, and was a loyal supporter of the SPCA, the Humane Society, and Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
Gloria was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Albert Carl Yost; and her son, Larry Snow.
She is survived by her sister, Midge Gettel, and husband Roger of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; her three sons, Craig Snow and partner Lori Sharp of Meredith, Bruce Snow and wife Fran of Lehigh Acres, Florida, and Michael Snow of Coral Gables, Florida; three grandchildren, Zack Snow of Sandwich, Leigh-Ann Nelson of Manchester, and Jamie Uliano of Methuen, Massachusetts; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private burial in the spring.
The family would like to thank Interlakes Community Caregivers, Sheila Grad and the staff at Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, and the Meredith Public Library for the valuable services they provided to Gloria, and to the elderly residents of the local community. These organizations not only provided a service but were also friends to Gloria.
In lieu of flowers and expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in the name of Gloria to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd., Laconia, NH 03246, and/or the Interlakes Community Caregivers, PO Box 78, Center Harbor, NH 03226.
