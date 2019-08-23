SALISBURY — Glennice A. (Ludden) Poisson, 85, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2019, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
Glennice was born on Sept. 16, 1933, in Lincoln Center, Maine, the daughter of Augustus and Daisy (Jones) Ludden.
Glennice attended high school at Matanawcook Academy in Lincoln, Maine, graduating in 1951. She would attend Moody College in Chicago, Illinois, through 1953. Pursuing her career in nursing, Glennice returned to Lewiston, Maine, to graduate from Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing with honors in 1957.
Glennice was an active registered nurse for more than 50 years, performing supervisory as well as direct nursing care. Over the course of her life, she was associated with Laconia Hospital, Laconia State School, Dr. Elliot Hastings, the State of N.H. Department of Corrections, and Merrimack County Department of Corrections. She was known for her quick smile, pleasing disposition, and compassionate, competent care of her patients.
Glennice was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Mary Louise Poisson, in 1993, and by her son, Augustus Poisson, in 2017. She was also predeceased by her parents and four siblings.
Glennice is survived by sons Walter Poisson and James Poisson of Laconia and John Poisson of Nashua. Grandchildren include Jamie Poisson of Georgia, Renee Poisson of Dover, Jacob Hibbard of Northfield, Catherine Poisson and her companion, Shane Matthews, of Hull, Massachusetts, and Zachary Poisson of Durham. She also leaves her nephews, Joel Ludden and David Ludden of Fairfield, Maine. Glennice also is survived by her partner, Leon Kubiak, of Salisbury, with whom she made her home and shared her life for more than 30 years, and his children, Col. Jennifer Schulke, U.S. Army, and Jessica Lawrence of Chichester.
Glennice will be forever missed and loved by her family and friends.
Per Glennice's wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of N.H. For more information, visit www.csnh.com.
