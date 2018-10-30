LACONIA — Glenda Margaret Theos (Howland), 56, of Union Avenue, died at home on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
Glenda was born on June 7, 1962, in Laconia, the daughter of David S. and Gale C. (Sottak) Howland. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1980.
Glenda was a wife, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, friend, mother and grandmother.
She lived in Nevada and Michigan for 15 years and returned to Laconia in 2002. Glenda had many occupations and most recently worked in administration for the State of New Hampshire, Department of Transportation.
Glenda was predeceased by her sister, Cheryl A. Green, and her niece, Samantha M. Green.
In addition to her parents, Glenda is survived by her husband, Timothy Theos, of Laconia; her son, David C. Morse, and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Westbrook, Maine, and her two grandchildren, David and Toby; her step-children, Amber, Jade and Justin, and her grandchildren, Kameron, Julian, Amiah, Emma, Javier and Juliet; two brothers, Todd E. Howland and his wife, Stephanie, of Hampstead and Craig D. Howland and his wife, Kelly, of Laconia; and many nieces and nephews.
Glenda always preferred sunny destinations to the cold New Hampshire winters, and while traveling she liked swimming in the ocean and finding great restaurants. Her favorite destinations include Acapulco, Cabo and Maui, but Christmas with her parents in Florida became a tradition.
When in New Hampshire, spending time with her grandchildren, and watching nieces and nephews at sporting events, plays and events is when she was most happy.
Memorial Calling Hours will be on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Memorial Service to follow at 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Immediately following, there will be a reception, with details to be announced at the service’s conclusion.
Private Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Laconia, at a separate time.
Her dedication to recovery for the past 16 years has been a large part of her life and a benefit to many others. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Ray House, 14 Holy Cross Road, Franklin NH 03235, 603-263-9359.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
