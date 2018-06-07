FRANKLIN — Gladys M. Mooney, 65, of Central Street, died at Concord Hospital on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Gladys was born on Sept. 26, 1952, in Plymouth, the daughter of Leon and Priscilla (Murray) Colson.
Gladys worked for Laconia Shoe Company and Laconia State School. She also worked for Lutheran Services. Gladys was the caregiver for Jane Jackson for 30 years.
Survivors include a son, Walter T. Mooney Jr., of Franklin; a daughter, Teri Johnson of Franklin; five grandchildren; two brothers, George Colson of Franklin and Peter Colson of Laconia; a sister, Pauline Green, of Laconia; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Walter T. Mooney Sr.; a daughter, Tracy Mooney; her step-mother, Ruth Colson; a brother, Lee Colson; and Jane Jackson.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on Thursday, June 14, at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford.
The Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
