LACONIA — Gladys L. Burbank, 104, died on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 175 Blueberry Lane.
Gladys was born in Northfield, NH, September 4, 1916, to the late Leon and Minnie (Stewart) Ludlow. She was married to Alonzo "Peter" C. Burbank, who died in 1977, for 37 years. She was a lifelong resident of Lakeport.
She was a member of the Methodist Church in Lakeport and Weirs Beach. She was a member of the Weirs Beach United Methodist Women’s group and she was also a member of the Pythian Sisters.
She leaves behind her daughter, Brenda Moulton of Lakeport; two grandchildren, Christine Martin and her husband Keinan, and Karen Moulton and her significant other, Robert Jackson; five great-grandchildren, Emily Martin, David Moulton, Justin Moulton and his wife Karina, Nicole Maciulavicius, and Nicholas Maciulavicius; along with two great-great-grandchildren, Bradley and Ryder; and many nieces and nephews. Gladys was predeceased by her parents and husband; and three sisters, Eunice Hurd, Delma Moulton, and Doris Barnard.
There will be no calling hours.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Bayside Cemetery, 1345 Union Ave., Laconia.
For those who wish the family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of one's choice be made in Gladys' name.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
