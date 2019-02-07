LACONIA — Gisela Inge (Meisterknecht) Goucher, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Laconia on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Gisela was born on July 25, 1943, in Konigsberg, East Prussia, Germany (now Kaliningrad, Russia). She is the daughter of the late Herbert and Helena (Loleit) Meisterknecht. Gisela attended business college in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, and after completion worked for Bosch as a bookkeeper.
In December 1963, she moved to the United States to be with the love of her life, Edward Goucher; they married on March 21, 1964. Gisela settled in New Hampshire with Edward and together they raised three sons who blessed them with 12 grandchildren.
Gisela worked as a bookkeeper her entire life for various small businesses.
Gisela and her husband were devout Catholics and most recently attended St. Joseph in Laconia.
Gisela was a member of various clubs over the years, such as social sororities and German clubs. She loved to travel with her friends and husband and has been to five of the seven continents over the course of her life.
Gisela was known for her positivity, friendliness, compassion and confidence in anything she did. She is already missed by all who knew her.
Gisela is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Edward Goucher; her sons, Mark Goucher of Goffstown and his five children, Tom Goucher and his wife, Cindy, of Derry, and their four children, and Eric Goucher and his wife, Betsy, of Bedford, and their three children. Gisela also leaves behind her sister, Ilse (Meisterknecht) Marreck of Oberhausen, Germany; a niece, Anja Rothfuss, of Karlsruhe, Germany; and a nephew, Thomas Meisterknecht, of Cape Town, South Africa — Anja and Thomas being the children of Gisela’s deceased brother, Joachim Meisterknecht. Gisela also leaves behind many other loving extended family members and friends.
Calling hours will be at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m., using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
There will be a Celebration of Life immediately after the mass at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, and will conclude at 2 p.m.
Burial, following the Celebration of Life, will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, at 3 p.m.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Gisela's name to be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, PO Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
