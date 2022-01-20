ALEXANDRIA — Gilman Ouellette, 78, of Alexandria New Hampshire, died peacefully Wednesday January 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Gilman was born in Madawaska, Maine on April 17, 1943, the son of Joseph Ouellette and Laura (Cyr) Ouellette. Gilman was the second youngest of 16 siblings. Growing up in northern Maine, Gilman developed a love for the outdoors and became a spunky and adventurous young man. After graduating Madawaska High School in 1962, he moved to Greenville, New Hampshire and met his wife of 57 years, Charlene (Jones) Ouellette.
Gilman raised his family with his wife, Charlene, and in the early 80s moved to the Bristol area. Gilman loved the outdoors. You could always find him ice fishing, snowmobiling, boating, or four wheeling at Newfound Lake. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Another passion was his love for classic cars. Any given day you could see Gilman bopping down the road in his 1932 bright orange hot rod.
Gilman worked for Hitchiner Manufacturing Company for 43 years. During his tenure, Gilman worked at the Milford, Littleton, and Plymouth plants. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Alexandria and enjoyed watching their four grandchildren grow into young adults.
Family members include his wife, Charlene Ouellette of Alexandria, NH; his daughter, Shelley Doucette and her husband Scott of Bristol, NH; Raejean Philippy and her husband Jason of Northfield, NH; and predeceased by both his daughter, Sherri Doucette and son-in-law, Jean of Alexandria, NH. His grandchildren include, Lauren Doucette of Knoxville, TN, Ben Doucette of Bristol, NH, Charlotte Philippy and Sydney Philippy of Northfield, NH; his sister, Laurette Wilkins of Deering, NH; sister-in-law, Georgette Ouellette of Townsend, Delaware, and many nieces and nephews that he cherished.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will happen in late spring.
Those wishing to make donations in his memory are asked to consider either Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, 158 Washburn Road, Alexandria NH 03222, or Lakes Region Visiting Nursing Association (NANA), 214 Lake Street, Bristol NH 03222.
