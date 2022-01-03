GILFORD — Gilles Gerard “Gil” Cotnoir, 80, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, reuniting with his devoted wife of 58 years, Roberta (Paradis) Cotnoir. Gil was born on Nov. 19, 1941, in Saint-Hermenegilde, a small farming village in Canada’s Quebec province.
He worked hard co-cultivating the Cotnoir Farm and homestead with his siblings from the time he was a boy up until moving to the U.S.. He settled in Manchester, where he met Roberta. The two started a family and a drywall business their sons still proudly helm today. One of the proudest moments of Gil’s life was when he became an American citizen on Sept. 2, 1964.
An avid pool shark, and prolific storyteller, he held court every single holiday and most weekends around the two pool tables he had in his basement, affectionately known as “Gil’s Bar” – neon sign and everything. Gil loved his family, his country, and the great outdoors (except dandelions which he despised with a fiery passion). Gil was a lifelong hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He was also a talented woodworker known to build furniture, decks, wedding arbors, and home additions for his loved ones. But his best gifts were his constant life lessons, tall tales, and good jokes (always on tap).
He is survived by his children: Gerard D. Cotnoir and his wife Lisa of Gilford; Laurent “Larry” H. Cotnoir and his wife Catherine of Sanbornton; John A. Cotnoir and his wife Joyce of Loudon; and Kathy A. (Cotnoir) Percy and her husband Dave of Sanbornton.
A proud “Pepe,” he is also survived by his grandchildren: Tyler Rines and his wife Krystin of Boston; Stephen Cotnoir and his wife Kaila of Canterbury; Macy Rines of Gilford; Kaley Cotnoir of Concord; Kyle Cotnoir of Concord; Chantelle Cotnoir of Manchester; Jonathon Morgan of Laconia; Amanda Percy of Franklin; and Taylor Percy of Laconia. Gil was also a great-grandfather to Quinn Piper Rines, child of Tyler and Krystin, Finley Renee Cotnoir, child of Stephen and Kaila, Christopher Chambers, child of Amanda, and and Colton and Adeline, children of Jonathon.
He is also survived by his siblings: Denis Cotnoir and his wife Rachel of Salisbury; Mike Cotnoir and his wife Marty of Belmont; Raymond Cotnoir and his wife Cathy of Bow; Madeleine (Cotnoir) Minard and her husband Jim of Hooksett; and Lucille (Cotnoir) Gage and her husband Bill of Dunbarton. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Gil was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Cotnoir, his parents Henri and Jeanne (Arel) Cotnoir, and brothers, Roland and Fernand Cotnoir.
Calling hours will be held for Gil at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 W. Main Street in Tilton on Thursday, Jan. 6, 3-5 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Belmont, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester. For more information visit smartfuneralhome.com.
