SANBORNTON — Gertrude Irene (Stone) Gilman, 103, passed away at her home in Sanbornton on July 9, 2018.
She was born in Laconia on Jan. 19, 1915, the daughter of Frank and Edith (Westney) Stone. She was a 1933 graduate of Laconia High School and shortly thereafter married Robert Gilman of Sanbornton.
Gertrude was proud of her family history and researched the family genealogy. She was a 10th-generation member of the Fairbanks early-founding family, as well as in the line of the Fernald and Seavey families, originating from the farm on Seavey Island, Portsmouth.
She was a longtime member of the DAR, the Fairbanks Family of America, the Circus Fans of America, and the Piscataqua Pioneers.
Anyone who knew Gertrude, aka “Trudy”, “Gert,” “Gertie,” knew she lived a full life; she was surrounded by the love of her grandchildren and many, many friends and admirers.
She had some amazing stories to tell, from surviving the Depression and experiencing a woman’s first right to vote, living through two world wars, the first motorized cars, televisions, and house phones, the birth of four daughters, the death of her parents, brothers and sisters, and two of her own children.
Having lived a rugged, small farm life — chopping wood, pitching hay, hauling water — she was able later in life to travel for more than 10 years all over the United States with her brother Arthur Stone, joining friends in a tent circus as a clown, and around the world with Arthur and his wife Beatrice. After she retired from ‘clowning around,’ she continued to travel and explore many countries well into her eighties — from Alaska to China, Russia to Ireland, Germany to New Zealand, Bali to France, and more.
She was an avid reader; throughout her life; she always had her nose in a book. In her younger years, and right up through her eighties, she was a dedicated cross-country skier and bicycler, and actually enjoyed shoveling snow!
She was politically aware and always voted, but her real love was the New England Patriots and Tom Brady (though she’d watch any football game!). She refused to answer her phone if there was a Pats game on TV.
Gertrude could tie a knot, hike, and carve a hiking stick. She was a survivor — she worked hard with little complaint for the challenges that were given her. She was always interested in the world outside her door and encouraged others to look beyond.
She always knew what mattered. She accepted everyone and was especially supportive of the young people who entered her door, always having something positive to say to anyone who might be questioning the next step.
Her family and friends will continue to celebrate her remarkable life and be grateful for all that she shared with us. An amazing, spunky, resilient woman, with a sharp wit and great sense of humor, always thinking of others, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gilman; her parents, Frank and Edith (Westney) Stone; her brothers, Arthur, Frank and James Stone; her sisters, Alice Stone, Merwyn Green, and Frances McCarthy; and her daughters, Nancy Gilman and Mary Giguere.
Gertrude is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Meg) Gilman of Portsmouth and Sanbornton, Sandi Stanley and her husband, Tomm of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and Port Orange, Florida; her granddaughters, Kathleen Stanley Berting and spouse Calvin of Derry, Maureen Stanley MacKay and spouse Kevin of Princeton Junction, New Jersey, Jennifer Carrier of Northfield, and Christine Barton and spouse Kent of Contoocook; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours; a memorial celebration will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Her family would especially like to recognize Carolyn and the Sanbornton Police Department and Fire and Rescue Ambulance crew for their consistent, personal, watchful care of Gertrude; her physician, Dr. Mark Aronson, and his staff; and her nephew, Michael Gilman, and his wife, Janet.
Much gratitude goes to Patricia Merriam, who was a companion to Gertrude for many years, and to John Riccelli, whose culinary expertise and humor kept her well-fed in body and spirit.
The family would also like to express their abundant love and gratitude to her caregivers for several years, Brenda Plummer, Joan Griffin and Donna Carter (all of Sanbornton) for their kindness, tender love and care. Gertrude’s life in later years was much fuller, more enjoyable and secure because of them, and she loved them all.
If desired, donations in Gertrude’s memory may be made to Circus Smirkus, Scholarship Program, 1 Circus Road, Greensboro, VT 05841 (or online at http://www.smirkus.org/giving/sponsor-a-camper, click on “scholarships” (combining her love of kids and the circus), or to the Tilton Senior Center, 11 Grange Road, Tilton, NH 03276 (where she had good times and made many friends).
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
