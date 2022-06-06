Gertrude A. Gove, 85

MANCHESTER — Gertrude Ann (Koerner) Gove, 85, of Manchester, formerly of Laconia, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 202, at Villa Crest Nursing Home, Manchester.
She was the loving daughter of the late Alfred and Florence Koerner and the beloved wife of the late Edmund G. Gove. They celebrated 50 years together. She was the devoted mother of Joan Marcotte, and her husband John, of Auburn, and Celia Lingley, and her husband Tom, of Nashua. She was the dear sister of Althea Brabazon, and her husband Edward, of Sandwich, MA, and their children Donna, John and Jim. She was the cherished grandmother of Jamie Corbett, and her husband Tim, Amy Martel, and her husband Dan, Heather Carter, and her husband Matt, and Stephanie Lingley-Kirsch, and her husband Nick. She was the treasured great-grandmother of Jack, Tommy, Jameson, Ann, Katie, Adam, Kennedy and Adalynn.
Gertrude will be remembered for her great love of the outdoors, camping, riding her motorcycle and her many trips to Mt. Washington. She was devoted to her church and received the Church Service Award. In her younger years she served as a Girl Scout Leader and Day Camp Director. As a business owner she remained involved with BPW and proudly served as a past State President.
Her family will honor her life by gathering at Union Cemetery in Laconia, on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will conclude with Gertrude being laid to rest with her husband, parents and grandparents. May they rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gertrude’s name to the Dorcas Fund, Laconia Congregational Church, 18 Veteran’s Square, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
