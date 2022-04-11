Gerard W. Therrien, 70

Gerard "Bill" William Therrien, 70, passed away peacefully and entered God's kingdom on April 7, 2022 at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord. Bill was born on April 16, 1951 in St. Albans, Vermont and raised in Franklin, New Hampshire, the son of Gerard J. Therrien and Pauline (Lessor) Therrien.
Bill formerly worked at Northeast Electronics, Northern Tel, Cincinnati Time, and Gould Electric. He and his brother, David, also owned and managed properties in the area.
Bill had a warm, kind, and generous heart reaching out and giving support and a helping hand to many people in his life without expecting anything in return. Born with muscular dystrophy, he showed unimaginable strength. Bill was smart as a whip. People would reach out to him for advice and knowledge on how to fix just about anything. He had a constant stream of people coming to him for one thing or another. Many times, his knowledge surpassed experts in the field.
Family members include his siblings, James Keyser Sr. and wife Helen of Northfield, David Therrien and wife Barbara of Franklin, Cathy Therrien and Mike Cote of California, Gary Therrien and wife Kathy of East Andover, Bonnie Chapman and husband Mike of California, and Diane Bean of Sanbornton; sister-in-law, Karene Therrien of Contoocook; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Paul Therrien, John Therrien, Linda Therrien, Edward Therrien and brother-in-law, Lawrence "Larry" Bean.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St, Franklin.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St Paul's Church of St. Gabriel Parish, 110 School St., Franklin.
Burial will be Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Cemetery, Swanton, Vermont.
Donations in memory of Bill in lieu of flowers may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 or American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110, or charity of your choice.
