BRIDGEWATER — Gerard “Rard” E. Towle, 69, of Alpine Road, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Villa Crest Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Dean and Irene (Milligan) Towle. He spent his early years growing up in Charlestown and later Tewksbury, Massachusetts, before moving to the Newfound Area in 1962.
Gerard enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served in Vietnam, where he was injured. Following his discharge, he returned home and with him, his Marine Corps values and standards.
“Rard” as he was know by friends and family, had a love of God, Family and Country. He was a member of the New Covenant Christian Church in Laconia. A talent for guitar-playing led him and his wife, Cheryl, to be active in their music ministry. A self-taught “jack of all trades,” he enjoyed landscaping and motorcycles, and found a niche as a “computer geek.”
Rard was a perfectionist in every aspect of his life, t’s crossed, i’s dotted, and clothes ironed and creased to the same specifications every time.
Rard was a member of Disabled American Veterans and the NRA.
Perhaps the greatest quality that Rard will be remembered for was his love of his wife, children, and grandchildren. His love and support were ever-present sources of strength for each of them.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Connolly) Towle of Bridgewater; two daughters, Valerie Nason of Groton and Faith Voelbel of Bridgewater; four grandchildren, Andre Call and Brianna, Danielle, and Caoilainn Voelbel; and sisters Nancy Baker of Wilmot, Kathleen Milligan of Utah, and Victoria Frye of California.
There will be a graveside service with military honors on Friday, June 28, at 2 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen.
Those wishing may make donations in his memory to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.