LACONIA — Gerard R. Toutaint, 91, of Baldwin Street, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Laconia Genesis Center.
Gerard was born on September 18, 1928, in Laconia, the son of Pierre and Lumina (Belliveau) Toutaint. He was a life-long Laconia resident. Prior to retiring, Gerard worked for the Laconia DPW.
Gerard is survived by his four sons, Paul, Thomas, and John Toutaint of Laconia, and Pastor Wayne Toutaint; and daughter-in-law, Devona of Bristol; a grandson, Thomas Toutaint; and a granddaughter, Marie Bucciano. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Barbara (Cass) Toutaint, in 2008, and his daughter Karen Ann Toutaint in May, 2020.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, burial at the family lot at Union Cemetery will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremaitons.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
