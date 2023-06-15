Gerard Fecteau, 87

FRANKLIN — Gerard “Joe” or “Jerry” Fecteau, 87, of Franklin, died at home on June 13, with his wife by his side. Joe was born on Octo. 29, 1935, in Laconia, to Beatrice (Paquette) and Arthur Fecteau.
Joe worked for various employers in the area before owning and operating KRS Industrial Boiler Service for 30 years. Joe was a member of the 368th Combat Engineers in Laconia before transferring to the 197th Field Artillery Battalion in Franklin when he relocated to Franklin in 1966. He served for 13 years before being honorably discharged from the service. In his younger years he enjoyed ski jumping at Gunstock and waterskiing on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Even though Joe put in a lot of hours at work, he always remembered the importance of family. Sundays were spent visiting the family in Laconia and taking Ginny and his boys on many a family adventure. Joe was a regular at Mr. D’s, enjoying a cup of coffee and doughnut at least once a day. Throughout his life one of Joe’s favorite pastimes was watching the Red Sox and Celtics from his favorite chair in the living room.
His family includes his wife of 62 years, Virginia “Ginny” Fecteau (Cilley); sons, Kenneth Fecteau and wife Betty, Richard Fecteau, and Stephen Fecteau and wife Amy; brothers, Maurice Fecteau, Ralph Fecteau and wife Doris, and Arthur Fecteau; sisters, Carmen (Fecteau) Sanborn and Marcella (Fecteau) Albee; brothers- and sisters-in law, Diane Groux, Karl Grant, Glenn Cilley, Patricia Chase, and Kathy Gardner; grandchildren, Ethan Fecteau, Liam Fecteau and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was predeceased by an infant daughter, Karen Lynn Fecteau; his parents, Beatrice and Arthur Fecteau; an infant brother, Jean; brother, Paul Fecteau; sisters, Monique Groux and husband Richard Groux, Priscilla Fecteau; brothers-in-law, Erwin “Sam” Sanborn, Ross Albee; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Fecteau, Suzanne Fecteau.
Honoring Joe’s wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Anyone wishing to donate in Joe’s memory can make it to the Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
