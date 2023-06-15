Gerard Fecteau, 87

FRANKLIN — Gerard “Joe” or “Jerry” Fecteau, 87, of Franklin, died at home on June 13, with his wife by his side. Joe was born on Octo. 29, 1935, in Laconia, to Beatrice (Paquette) and Arthur Fecteau.

Joe worked for various employers in the area before owning and operating KRS Industrial Boiler Service for 30 years. Joe was a member of the 368th Combat Engineers in Laconia before transferring to the 197th Field Artillery Battalion in Franklin when he relocated to Franklin in 1966. He served for 13 years before being honorably discharged from the service. In his younger years he enjoyed ski jumping at Gunstock and waterskiing on Lake Winnipesaukee.

