ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Gerard “Jerry” Camire, 71, formerly of Belmont, New Hampshire, died on Oct. 24, 2019, at a hospice house in Florida.
Jerry was born on March 23, 1948, in Laconia, New Hampshire, the son of Gerard R. and Georgianna “Lee” (Provencal) Camire.
He was a self-employed contractor for more than 30 years.
Jerry was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and golfing. He was avid New England Patriots fan.
Jerry cherished time with his family, between yearly trips to Disney to watching his grandsons in all of their sporting events. Jerry and his wife, Loretta, had recently moved to Florida to enjoy retirement.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Loretta (Malone) Camire; two daughters, Jennifer Chiasson and her husband, Demisson, of Belmont, New Hampshire, and Michelle Davis of Lakeland; six grandchildren, Demisson, Kyle, Ryan, Bradley, Devon, and Alexa; five great-grandchildren; his brother, David Camire; and two sisters, Clara Bickford and Susan Labranche. He is also survived by numerous friends and customers who adored him. Jerry was a great man who will be missed by all.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Norman Camire, and two sisters, Loraine Daudelin and Arlene Morin.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia, New Hampshire.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Gerry's name may be made to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St. No. 104, Manchester, NH 03101; or to Central NH VNA and Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.