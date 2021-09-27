Gerard Breton, 84

GILFORD — Gerard "Jerry" Breton, 84, of 46 Breton Road, passed away peacefully of a broken heart, at home, on Monday, September 20, 2021, surrounded by family members.
Jerry was born on June 16, 1937 in Laconia, the son of, Aime and Yvonne (Morin) Breton. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth (Sewell) Breton, which continued an incredible love story that lasted another 65 years. She passed less than six months ago.
Jerry worked for Pike Industries for 28 years. In 1985, he and his three sons started “Jerry Breton and Sons Construction."
After retirement, he and Ruth wintered in Cape Coral, FL, up until 2018, then resided year-round in their Sanbornton home. Last year they moved back to the Gilford homestead where Jerry was born. His family, primarily his daughter-in-law Mary, with the help of Lakes Region VNA was able to care for him daily until his passing.
Jerry enjoyed country music and played guitar and the accordion. He was a huge Patriots fan. Retirement activities included RVing, but mostly spending happy times with friends and family. He had such a wonderful wit about him.
Survivors include a daughter, Katherine McLellan of Laconia and her partner Charles McKenna; and two sons, Gary Breton and his wife Terry Breton of Gilford, and Daniel Breton, and his wife Mary Breton, with whom Jerry and Ruth Jerry resided with; as well as 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jerry is predeceased by his beloved wife, Ruth Breton; and by his son, Mark Breton.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October, 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Jerry's name be made to Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
