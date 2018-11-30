LACONIA — Geraldine “Gerry” S. Ackley, 76, of Laconia, died on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the Hyder Family Hospice House, Dover.
Gerry was born on Nov. 13, 1942, in Laconia, daughter of the late Dominick and Celia (Albanese) Troiano, and was a beloved wife, sister, mother, Nana and friend to many.
Gerry had a variety of jobs throughout her life. She was a dietitian for many years in Connecticut and Laconia. Once she started a family, her full-time devotion became her children. Gerry worked part-time for several years at Jan's Donut Shop and cleaned houses to help provide for her family. Her love of God and Country were guiding factors in her life.
She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Laconia since making Laconia her home in 1976. She is a past president of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 1 in Laconia, where she spent countless hours in devotion to veterans' families, promoting patriotism.
Gerry is survived by her daughter, Michelle Allain-Newton, and her husband, Craig, of Windham, Maine; a son, Dennis Ackley of Laconia; her brother-in-law, Francis Isabelle of Laconia, and his grandson, Francis Isabelle of Belmont; as well as her best lifelong friend, Eileen Dore of Ashland. The only thing she loved more than being a mother was being a Nana and she will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Nicholas and Noah Allain of Manchester, Dominic Allain of Windham, Maine, and Becca Thompson of Laconia.
In addition to her parents, Gerry was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Roger O. Ackley; a sister, Rose Isabelle; a niece, Cookie Rowley; a nephew, James Rowley; and a son-in-law, Chris Allain.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will be in the spring in the family lot at St. Lambert Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Hyder Hospice House, 285 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820; or American Legion, Post 1, 849 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Pleasent Street, Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.