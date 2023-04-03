PLYMOUTH — Geraldine Rudd, 82, of Plymouth, died March 28, at her home after a period of declining health with her family by her side.
Born in Cottageville, South Carolina on May 24, 1940, she was the daughter of Emmett Wilsco and Mattie Mae (Reeves) Stokes.
Geraldine grew up in Cottageville and graduated from Cottageville schools. She moved to Hill, where she resided for 17 years and moved back to the Cottageville area. She has been a resident of Plymouth for the past 10 years.
Geraldine was a factory worker for most all her life, working in Franklin and in South Carolina.
Geraldine loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and in her early years, she enjoyed playing basketball.
Geraldine is predeceased by her husband, Billy Joe Rudd; her grandchildren, Dylan Libby and Travis Worbin.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Scott Libby and his wife Gina of Hill, Vince E. Libby and his wife Cindy of Plymouth, Shelly K. Worbin of Gilford; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and a stepson, David A. Rudd of North Carolina.
A celebration of life will be held at her son Vince’s home on 3 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Saturday, May 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. Burial will be held in the Dorchester Cemetery, Dorchester, South Carolina.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Rudd family. To leave a condolence, go to: mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.