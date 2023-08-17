FRANKLIN — Geraldine "Geri" L. Sargent, 95, died on Aug. 10, at The Golden Crest Assisted Living Home.
Geri was born on Aug. 18, in Andover, daughter to Harry and Elizabeth (Keniston) Taylor.
Geri worked for Arthur S. Brown Company for 38 years, she started as a stitcher, working her way up to supervisor by the time she retired. She started a second career in retirement as a foster grandparent working for three different schools at different times, Bessie Rowell School (Franklin), Paul Smith School (Franklin) and Belmont Elementary School (Belmont) for a combined total of 20 years. She is fondly remembered by many of the students in these schools whose lives she touched over the course of that time. Geri was also an involved member of the Congregational Christian Church of Franklin for over 50 years. Her church family was always very dear to her heart.
Geri is survived by her children, Cheryl LaBrecque and husband Bob, James "Jim" Sargent and husband David, Joy Jones and husband James, and Clayton Sargent and wife Kimberley; her grandchildren, Michael and Michelle Lombardo, Cindy and Robert LaBrecque, Jeremy, Nicholas and Katie Jones and Megan, Jacob and Ryan Sargent; a much loved niece, Carleen Fogarty Fontaine; her sister, Emily LaPlante; and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Geri was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Clayton Sargent; her daughter, Jean Roth; and her sisters, Irene Ordway, Pauline Fogarty, Mary Jane Allard; and her brothers, Edwin Taylor, Clayton Fred Taylor, Walter Taylor and Maurice Taylor.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m., at the Congregational Christian Church of Franklin, 47 S. Main St.
Burial will take place at Franklin Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Geri's name may be made to Compassionate Care ALS, 17 Chase Road, Falmouth, MA 02540.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.