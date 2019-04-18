LACONIA — Geraldine "Gerrie" Eleanor McKenna, 89, formerly of Lake Shore Road, Gilford, died at St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Sunday, April 7, 2019, with family by her side.
Gerrie was born on June 21, 1929, in Woburn, Massachusetts, the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Sewell) Fitch.
Gerrie was a music and dance teacher in Mattapan and Stoughton, Massachusetts, for many years. She was also a youth education director for many churches in Stoughton, Massachusetts. She taught at the Paul A. Dever School for the mentally disabled in Taunton, Massachusetts. She was an avid self-taught piano player.
Gerrie retired to New Hampshire to Lakeshore Park, Gilford, where she had been vacationing since she was two years old. She was known as the "frog lady" and the "egg lady" and ran the frog races for 50 years. She also ran the egg hunts, lollipop tree, children's weekly dances, field days and cookouts. Gerrie worked for Ames Farm, Gilford, as an administrative assistant and activities director for many years. She was an active volunteer for many organizations, including the after-school grandparent program for Pleasant Street School and the Gilford Public Library.
Gerrie was a member of the Gilford Community Church and the church choir and she was the coordinator for the before- and after-school program. She had previously been a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Stoughton, Massachusetts.
Gerrie is survived by two sons, Bruce McKenna and his fiancé, Beverly Geyer, of Tilton and Peter J. McKenna of Holiday, Florida; a daughter, Debra J. Marcotte and her husband, Russell, of Columbia, New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Brianne Siepiola, Tyson McKenna, Brittni-Linne McKenna, Shawn Hall, and Leighanne Marcotte; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James E. McKenna; brothers Raymond Fitch and Robert Fitch; and by her sister, Norma Connors.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, June 2, at 1 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the St. Francis Home for their genuine support and care of Geraldine.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Geraldine's memory to the St. Francis Home-Activities Fund, 406 Court St., Laconia NH 03246; or to the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
