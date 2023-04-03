THORNTON — Geraldine Elaine (Anderson) Peltier, 80, of Thornton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Geraldine died peacefully in her sleep this autumn due to her complications from stage 4 lung cancer. A barbecue was held in her memory on Nov.12, with the official ceremony to be announced in the spring/summer 2023.
Geraldine was born May 28, 1942, in Thornton, to Eric R. Anderson and Olive Littlefield Anderson.
Geri worked in vacation stay management most of her working career. In the '60s and '70s, Geri worked at the Lodge at Loon Mountain. She worked at the Inns of Waterville Valley, from the early '80s until she retired in 2007. After retirement, Geri enjoyed working at the Thornton Central School.
Geri loved springtime and summer. She loved working on her flower gardens, filling her bird feeders, and listening to the birds sing. She had many bird books and could identify most of their songs. Geri also never met a stranger. She made friends very easily. Friends she would have for a lifetime.
Geri was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Wallace J. Peltier, and her siblings, Eric Robert “Bobby” Anderson and Patricia Peltier. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Elaine Boissonneault Morris; her grandchildren, Dakota LJ Morris, Kami Meredith Miller, and her spouse, Andrew Miller; one great-grandson, Alexander Eric Miller; her siblings, Gloria Tardif, Joanne Marcotte, spouse, Louis Marcotte, Gary Anderson, spouse Deborah Anderson and Eric Robert “Eric” Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the Humane Society of NH, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246 (603-524-5252). Donations may also be made online at nhhumane.org. Donations can be your time or money.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are assisting the family with their arrangements.
