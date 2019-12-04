THORNTON — Geraldine “Cookie” Benton, 80, Thornton, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019, at her home on Millbrook Road in Thornton, after some time of declining health.
Cookie was born in Mineola, New York, on May 14, 1939, to Anton and Jenny Holecek. She was third child of four children. She was raised in Mineola before the family moved to Thornton in 1957. Cookie completed her senior year of high school at Plymouth.
She met and married Alton Benton, together nurturing a family of seven children.
Cookie was very active, caring, giving of her generosity, joining organizations including PTA, PTO, and ski skate sales when her children were young. Cookie taught home economics and wood shop for a few years at the Thornton Central School. She was an active Grange member, receiving (with her ex-husband) the “young couple of the year.” Cookie was instrumental in chairing Thornton Old Home Day, which she oversaw for a number of years. Her perseverance paid off when she enticed the Budweiser Clydesdales to be included in the Old Home Day Parade. She worked very closely with her co-chair and dear friend, Ronnie Morrison, to accomplish this event, which community people immensely enjoyed.
Cookie was an energetic participant in Thornton town affairs, holding positions as town treasurer and welfare officer, lending a hand with stamping, addressing, and sending town reports with the help of her older children, along with other town officials.
Being artistic, Cookie created beautiful quilts, wall hangings and window treatments. She loved to garden, especially growing pumpkins, which she used during her favorite holiday, Halloween. Many came to trick-or-treat at their favorite “Witch of Ghost Hollow” “big” house on Route 175.
Cookie enjoyed recycling, always finding useable items to give to someone who was in need.
Cookie was predeceased by daughter Genevieve J. Benton (February 2019), brother Frank Holecek (August 2016), brother Tony (October 1985), mother Jenny (December 1985), and father Anton (December 1962).
Cookie is survived by her children, Alton G. Benton of Thornton, Geraldine A. (Paul Carbonneau) Benton of Thornton, Roxcy S. Benton (Lance Mumford) of Bluffton, South Carolina, Kerry A. Benton (Judy) of Thornton, Jerel A. Benton (Ericka) of Thornton, and Shirley D. Benton of Thornton; sister Linda Bates (Bill) of Tonawanda, New York; grandchildren Erin, James, Kale, and Issac; and great-grand children Genevieve and Lincoln; as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Friday Dec. 6, at 11 a.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, Thornton. Deacon Michael Guy of Holy Trinity Catholic Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Plymouth Area Community Closet and Food Pantry, c/o Donna Gorton, 5 Main St., Plymouth, NH 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
