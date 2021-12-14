Geraldine Bundy, 90

NORTHFIELD — Geraldine (Chase) Bundy, 90, was called home on Monday, December 13, 2021, following a long heroic battle of failing health.
Geri was born October 16, 1931 in Manchester, NH, to Bura (Heath) and Alfred Chase. Growing up she lived in Gonic, Gilmanton, and Laconia.
She was the loving wife of Walter for 48 years. They loved to travel, grocery shop, and stop at all yard sales. She began working at age 14 at Laconia Hospital and then worked at a dress shop in Franklin. She retired from Brown Endless Belt in Tilton where she worked for 38 years. She was an excellent cook. She never met an animal that she did not like or feel the need to care for and feed. She was a dedicated friend to many and would help anyone at any time. She also had a great love for her church family at Lockmere Baptist Church.
Geri is survived by her son David Hilliard; daughter Carol Ann Brenson; son Paul John Hilliard; and daughter Mary Smith, and her husband Craig. She is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. We will miss you, our only grandparents, Spring and Michelle.
Geri is predeceased by her parents; her husband Walter (September 2021); her brother Alfred Chase; and two sisters, Viola Williams and Dorothy Nipper.
Geri's daily thought was, "All in all, I've had a good life."
Please join us to celebrate the lives of Walter and Geri Bundy on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lochmere Baptist Church, 17 Church Street, Lochmere, NH.
For those who wish the family suggests memorial contributions in Geri’s name be made to the Lochmere Baptist Church, 17 Church Street, Lochmere, NH 03252.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
