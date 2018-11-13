JIM THORPE, Pa. — Gerald W. Pickering, 73, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Gnaden Huetten Hospital, Lehighton.
He was the loving husband of Jackie M. (Miller) Pickering. They recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on Oct. 26. They have been together for over 48 years.
Born in Kearney, Nebraska, he was the son of the late Ernest Raymond Pickering and the late Ella Marguerite (Cole) Pickering.
Gerald was the owner/operator of Ameri-lube from 1984 until 2005.
Gerald loved his wife, children, and all of his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Mary Patterson and husband Tim of Albrightsville, and Ann Jackson and husband Mark of Washington, New Jersey; two sisters, Linda Randlett and husband Rod of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Kathy James and husband Dorian of Gilford, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, Audrey, Taylor Dunn and husband John, Seth, Daniel, Jacob, and Cody; one great-grandson, Gregory; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Laconia, New Hampshire.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
