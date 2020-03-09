FRANKLIN — Gerald “Jerry” R. Sargent, 84, of Franklin, formerly of Alexandria, died at Mountain Ridge Healthcare in Franklin on March 6, 2020.
He was born in Alexandria on Jan. 25, 1936, the son of Ray and Doris (Patten) Sargent. He resided most of his life in Alexandria and was a 1956 graduate of Bristol High School. He resided in Franklin for the last 3 years.
He was also a graduate of the N.H. Police Academy. He was a former police officer in Bristol, Plymouth, and Laconia, and lastly a member of the N.H. State Police.
He owned and operated Jerry’s Auto in Bristol for several years.
Jerry liked to tinker with cars and enjoyed attending dirt track races here in New Hampshire.
He enjoyed the outdoors and, in his younger years, loved fishing and hunting.
He was a WWE fan and enjoyed watching the matches.
Family members include his wife, Susan (Elliott) Sargent of Franklin; his children, Dyane Anstey of Barnstead, Dwayne Sargent of North Carolina, Jeff Sargent of Laconia, Jennifer of Alexandria, Rebecca of Sanbornton, Shawna Elliott of Franklin, and Tina Carlson of Franklin; several grandchildren; siblings Stanley Sargent of Alexandria, Bill Sargent of Hebron, and Marilyn Ramsey of Alexandria; and nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, on Saturday, March 14, from noon to 2 p.m., with a time to share memories of Jerry at 2.
Donations in memory of Jerry may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
