DOVER — Gerald Norman Zwicker, 73, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a brief illness on April 17, 2020. He was born in Plymouth on October 29, 1946, the son of Owen and Dorine (Fortier) Zwicker, Sr.
He was raised in Campton, attended Campton Schools and was a graduate of Plymouth High School Class of 1964. Following his school years, Jerry enlisted in the US Navy serving his country from 1964 to 1968. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Jerry came home to Campton and was employed as a carpenter to various employers. Later he was employed by King Lumber Industries as a certified lumber grader.
Jerry enjoyed his family and playing darts. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Janice Sharon and brother Richard Zwicker.
He is survived by his long time significant other, Nancy (Purdy) Zwicker of Dover; his sister Mary Louth and husband Chuck of Meredith, Owen Zwicker and wife Janet of Campton, brother Thomas Zwicker of Worcester, Massachusetts. Brother, Robert Zwicker and wife Sharon of Denver, Colorado, brother, David Zwicker and wife Jill of Atlantic City, New Jersey and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Blair Cemetery in Campton at a time when we can all gather. Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com
