LACONIA — Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Nadeau, 69, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer at Laconia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Jerry was born on Oct. 18, 1949, in Laconia, the son of the late Roland and "Winnie" (Theberge) Nadeau. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1968.
Jerry was a master glazier for Lakes Region Glass and Pemi Glass and Mirror.
Jerry loved fishing, hiking, the outdoors and weekend poker games with his friends. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Laconia.
Jerry is survived by his son, Brenden Bryant Nadeau, and his wife, Marlinda; three grandchildren, Kameron, Brady and Layla Nadeau; a brother, Bob Nadeau, and his wife, Gwynne; sisters Joanne Boudreau and her husband, Doug, Elaine Barros and her husband, Roy, and Patty Colby and her husband, Bill; three nieces, Christine Boudreau, Tricia Balint and Leah Colby; and three nephews, Jacob Colby, Stephen Colby and Nathan Barros.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ronny Nadeau.
There will be a Celebration of Life-Open House on Saturday, June 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., at 246 Liberty Hill Road, Gilford.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the Laconia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate care of Jerry.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247; or American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
