LACONIA — Gerald “Gerry” E. Tweedie, 50, of Massachusetts Avenue, died on Sept. 13, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Gerry was born on Oct. 8, 1968, in Ware, Massachusetts, son of John H. Tweedie and Sharon Newton (Dorval). Gerry worked for Anheuser-Busch in Merrimack for many years. Recently he had started his own landscaping business.
Gerry was an avid New England Patriots fan. He loved to cook and landscape. Above all Gerry cherished his time with family, especially during the holidays. Gerry will be missed by all that knew him.
Gerry is survived by his mother, Sharon Newton (Dorval); his wife, of 29 years, Shelly (Defoe) Tweedie; his son, Arron J. Tweedie; his daughter, Allyssa J. Tweedie; two brothers, John Tweedie and Danny Tweedie; his sisters, Julie Tweedie and Alisha Tweedie; and several nieces and nephews.
Gerry was predeceased by his father, John Tweedie, and two brothers.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Funeral Service on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
