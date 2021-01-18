FRANKLIN — Georgiana Manly, 81, passed away peacefully on January 13th. Georgie, as she was known, was born in Franklin on April 20th, 1939. She was a near lifelong resident of Franklin, and also lived for a time in Honolulu, HI, San Antonio, TX, and Alexandria, VA.
Georgiana worked for many years at the family-owned Neil’s Restaurant in Franklin and later in life also worked for at the Peabody Home in Franklin for several years. She was a longtime member of both the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Franklin and Franklin Baptist Church. In her free time she could often be found soaking up the sun at Webster Lake, taking walks around the city, and visiting with family and her many close friends.
Georgiana leaves behind her loving son, Michael Manly of Franklin, NH and grand-daughter, Isabella Manly of Newport Beach, CA.
She is predeceased by her parents, Steve and Kani Barry; twin sister, Geraldine Haney, sister, Joyce Barry; and brother, John Barry.
Burial and graveside service will take place at Franklin Cemetery in the Spring.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. Entries to the online guestbook can be made at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
