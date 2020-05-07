FRANKLIN — Georgette Mayer went to join the Lord in Heaven on May 1, 2020, after a period of declining health. Georgette was a resident of Mountain Ridge Home in Franklin N.H. at the time of her death.
Georgette was raised in Jamestown, Pennsylvania and moved to New Hampshire as an adult. She attended school 12 years in Jamestown and graduated Pymatuning High School in 1976. After earning her Licensed Nursing Assistant Certificate she worked at Millers Nursing Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania, until she contracted macular degeneration and lost her eyesight.
Georgette is predeceased by both her parents John and Ann Mayer also of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.
Georgette leaves behind five sisters, Sandra Mincer and Carol Mayer of Andover, Ohio, Barbara Jakubec and husband Robert, and Michelle Lowe of Tilton, NH., Jacqueline Waite and husband Harold of Conway, Arizona; and one brother, Mark Mayer and wife Sherri of Jamestown, Pennsylvania. "Aunt George" also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews that were ALL her favorite.
A private burial will be held later in the Spring.
