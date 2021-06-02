LACONIA — Georgette M. MacDonald of Laconia, NH and Bradenton, FL, passed away on May 31, 2021. She was born on October 31, 1934 in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada to Thaddee and Elizabeth Hebert. The fifth of nine children, she attended school in Edmundston and graduated from Mount Saint. Bernard College in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. She met her husband of 65 years, Elwood E. MacDonald, in 1955 and they married in 1956. After living a few years in northern and central Maine, they moved to Franklin, New Hampshire where they lived until retirement. Georgette was an avid knitter, gardener, skier and in her retirement, golfer.
Georgette is survived by her beloved husband, Elwood; daughters, Lizabeth M. MacDonald of Exeter, New Hampshire, Sandra L. DiTullio and her husband Michael of Newfields, New Jersey and Jody A. Waring and her husband Glen of Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire. She was also survived by her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Abigail Burmeister, Nicholas Waring, Ryan Waring and Samantha DiTullio. She is also survived by her siblings, Paul Hebert, Pauline Hebert, Yvonne Fournier, Elizabeth Saindon and Thaddee Hebert; and many beloved nieces, nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5:00-700 p.m. at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church of St. Andre Bessette Parish, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin Outing Club, c/o Kathy Fuller, Treasurer, 200 Prospect Street, Franklin, NH 03235.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
