FRANKLIN — George S. Miller, 86, of Franklin, passed away on July 7, 2022 at Concord Hospital - Laconia after a period of failing health. He was born on July 28, 1935 in East Andover, the son of William J. and Violet E. (Small) Miller Jr.
George grew up in East Andover and graduated from Andover High School in 1953. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army.
At home, George utilized his carpentry skills doing home improvement projects and took great pride in his garden. He also enjoyed making homemade donuts, bread, and baked beans.
George loved country music and one of his favorite past times was playing guitar. In the 70s, George was a square dance caller and formed a band, “George and the Hay Shakers,” with his wife, two sons, and brother-in-law.
George was a fishing and hunting enthusiast and once harvested a 10-point buck that qualified for the Boone & Crockett Club. He was a long-time member and past president of the Andover Fish & Game Club.
George was a story-teller extraordinaire and enjoyed sharing his many stories with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing bingo and vacationing in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. On occasion, he enjoyed trying his luck at the casinos.
George enjoyed watching old westerns and documentaries on the Civil War and World War II. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and looked forward to watching the games with family on weekends.
Most of all, George loved playing cribbage, win or lose, and looked forward to weekly games with his friend Bob.
George’s professional career included working as a CNA at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover and also at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. He and his wife also operated a shared home in Andover before retiring in 1992. George was also a member of the American Legion.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Janet (McLeod); and four siblings, Barbara Fraser, Marilyn Annis, William Miller III, and Dorothy Miller.
He is survived by his four children, Kevin Miller and his wife Marie of Spartanburg, SC, Tammy Miller of Franklin, Craig Miller of Andover, and Tanja Cloutier and her husband Joseph of Andover; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Calista (Cris) M. Tilton and her husband John of Franklin; nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. How precious you all have been to George.
Many thanks to the kind-hearted doctors and nurses at the Veteran’s Administration, VNA, and Concord Hospital – Laconia who provided care to George.
A committal service with military honors will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of George can be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Miller family. For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
