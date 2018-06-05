MEREDITH — George R. Horner, 88, of 153 Parade Road, died Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Forestview Manor in Meredith.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1929, in Manhattan, New York, the son of the late Edwin and Mabel (Brooks) Horner.
George received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Cornell University.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years, retiring as major. He also taught at the Daniel Webster College. George also worked in civil service.
He was a lover of aircraft and proudly built two of his own planes.
He is survived by his wife, Rita (Haley) Horner; two sons, John Horner and his wife Denise and James Horner and his wife Denise; two daughters, Pam Dunn and her husband Kerry and Cyndee Rizzardini and her husband Marcus; a step-daughter, Linda Radford; 10 grandchildren, William Radford, Melissa Graham and her husband David, Lynne Rouse and her husband Trent, Laura Hayes and her husband Bryan, Nikki Rizzardini and her husband Drew Coulbourne, Daman Rizzardini, Rachel Tapner and her husband Brian, Greg Horner, Jeff Horner and Warren; seven great-grandchildren, Piper, Trey, Liam, Lucy, Benton, Marshall and Joelle; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Zousimas; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a step-son, Christos Zousimas, and a son-in-law, William Boyd Radford.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 8, at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 8, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, to support Parkinson’s disease research.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.