LACONIA — George Park Munsey III passed away on July 9, 2018, at his home in Laconia.
“Jeep”, as he was known to everyone since very early in his life, was a native and lifelong resident of Laconia, born at Laconia Hospital on April 20, 1930, to George P. Munsey Jr. and his wife, Ruth. He was the oldest of three sons.
Sports were central to Jeep and he would become one of the most decorated athletes to come from Laconia, recognized ultimately with his induction into the inaugural Laconia High School Hall of Fame. Beginning at Laconia High School from which he graduated in 1948, Jeep lettered in no less than four sports — football, basketball, baseball and track. He captained nearly all of these teams and was honored with All-State selections in his two favorite sports, football and baseball. After a stint in the U.S. Navy, Jeep returned to attend prep school at Hebron Academy where he once again showed his prowess on the gridiron as captain of the football team. He would also be named All Maine Prep School in basketball before graduating in 1950.
UNH came calling with a scholarship offer and Jeep began matriculating in 1950 and ultimately graduated in 1954. While there, Jeep began a family with his high school sweetheart, Joyce French. Jeep once again was named captain of the freshman football team, which went undefeated before he began his varsity career, culminating with a Yankee Conference Title in his senior season. While serving again as the captain of the varsity team, Jeep was named a “Little All American” candidate. He also lettered in baseball again, as well as basketball, to round out his UNH career.
After four years in the Air Force ROTC Program at UNH, Jeep continued as a reservist for two more years.
After graduation, Jeep returned to Laconia to begin his career as an insurance broker, which he continued for 55 years until he retired from the Melcher and Prescott Insurance Agency on his 80th birthday in 2010. He had been with the Byse Agency, continued with Munsey and Brazil and ultimately finished at Melcher and Prescott where he spent the last 30 years.
While Jeep and Joyce were spending time raising their five children, Jeep also found time to give back to the Laconia community, serving for 18 years on the Salvation Army Board of Directors as well as nine years on the Laconia School Board, the last two years as chairman. Jeep was also an active member of the Rotary Club and served as its president, being named a Paul Harris Fellow for his tireless work. He was also on the Laconia Board of Tax Assessors, serving as chairman in his last year.
During the 1960s and ’70s, Jeep was also involved in Republican politics, hosting various candidates, including Governor Wesley Powell and Governor Walter Peterson, as well as serving as the chairman of the Republican City Committee.
He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, spending many weekends in his self-made bobhouses on Lake Winnisquam. After his hunting days were over, Jeep’s love of wildlife was manifested through his feeding of all the different animals that visited his property, including most commonly deer and turkeys. Perhaps word got around the forest, as temporary visitors included bear, moose, coyote, fox, bobcats and just about every other four-legged creature imaginable.
Sports were never too far away from Jeep’s life at any juncture. Besides enjoying his own children’s athletic achievements, never missing a varsity game — home or away — Jeep also stayed active playing on city baseball teams and hosting a men’s league basketball night at the old Laconia High School on Wednesdays. He was also a devoted golfer, finishing as the runner-up in the 1961 Laconia Club Championship, and winning various tournaments throughout his career. He was a beloved member for decades at Laconia Country Club where he was the president and a member of the board of directors for eight years. He was also the president of the Richard McDonough Scholarship Foundation and also subsequently served on its board of directors.
One of Jeep’s lifelong friends described him perfectly in declaring, “he was one of the world’s last true gentlemen.” Anyone who truly knew him would agree.
Jeep was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Joyce (French) Munsey, in 2014; a brother, Ernest “Bud” Munsey; and granddaughter Amy Annis-Colby.
He leaves a brother, Rod Munsey, of Texas, as well as five children and their spouses: George Park Munsey IV (Penelope) of Leominster, Massachusetts, Todd Clement Munsey (Stephanie) of Sutherlin, Oregon, Joel Kelly Munsey of Minneapolis, Minnesota, James Morgan Munsey (Deborah) of Durham, and Melissa (Mia) Fay Annis (Randy) of Laconia; as well as 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours or memorial service, per Jeep’s wishes.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
