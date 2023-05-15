George L. Tanner Jr., 89

GILFORD — George Lawrence Tanner Jr., 89, better known as “Larry”, of Old Lake Shore Road, passed away on Monday, April 24, at Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
Larry was born on Sept. 5, 1933, in Rochester, the son of George L. Tanner Sr. and Rita (Piper) Tanner. He lived with his family and went to school in Milton.
After earning his associate degree in commercial art, he accepted a job in the spring of 1954 at Tyler Advertising in Lakeport, where he worked for the next 13 years. Two of those years were spent in the U.S. Army at Fort Lee, Virginia.
He enjoyed life in general and was an avid skier, ballroom dancer, artist, and together with his wife Therese, owned and operated the Double Decker Restaurant and captained the Queen of Winnipesaukee Sailing Yacht. Larry was a "Jack of all Trades" and to him, nothing was impossible.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Therese (Sampson) Tanner, formerly from Farmington; brother-in-law and his wife, Larry and Rachel French of Belmont; sister-in-law, Elaine Seacord of Hawaii; two nieces and one nephew. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his sister, Lola Burns and her husband Dr. James Burns; his stepfather, Dana Armstrong; and three nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 21, from noon to 2 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
A private burial will take place at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Belknap County Nursing Home for their endless loving care, and suggests that memorial donations be made in Larry’s name to BCNH Resident Council Fund, 30 County Drive, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
