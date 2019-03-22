BOSTON — George L. Olson Jr., 86, born in Boston on Sept. 15, 1932, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Boston.
He was the son of the late George L. Olson of Concord and Quincy, and Miriam Hamblin Olson of Braintree and Quincy. He was also predeceased by a brother, Steven Wayne Olson of Pasadena, California, and Pembroke, Massachusetts.
He is survived by a sister, Drinda Lee Olson of Quincy, and by his wife, Napaporn “Dang” Sinsawat Olson, of Pichit and Chiang Mai, Thailand, and Moultonborough, New Hampshire.
He lived his preschool years with his parents in Central America, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Panama. He was schooled in North Quincy and Pasadena, and was a 1951 graduate of North Quincy High School.
Joining the U.S. Navy after high school graduation, he served aboard the USS Charles S. Sperry (DD-697) in the Korean Conflict and European Occupation.
Discharged in 1954, he matriculated to Boston University, earning his BS/BA and MBA degrees. He worked in Boston at New England Life as budget and planning manager until embarking on an international career as manager and consultant in Bangkok, Thailand, and several other Southeast Asia countries, including Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Philippines, and other regions in Iran, Egypt, Spain, China, and Saudi Arabia.
He held memberships in several international management associations and was senior advisor for the Boston University Alumni Association, Thailand.
An active hiker and climber, he was a member of Norwegian Mountain Club, Club Alpino Italiano, and Appalachian Mountain Club, climbing in Nepal, Norway, Malaysia, Sikkim, and Philippines.
A longtime supporter of Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, he and his wife, Dang, visited the Oglala Lakota Indian School and tribe there.
Retiring with his wife, Dang, a primary school principal, in 2006, to their home in Moultonborough, New Hampshire, they enjoyed the small town life there. They traveled to Oslo where his grandfather, Ole Olson, immigrated to Concord, Massachusetts. and also made many trips to Thailand where Dang’s family lives.
George enjoyed summers in Concord, Massachusetts, where Ole Olson farmed and managed the Ralph Waldo Emerson Estate. His aunt, Cornelia “Connie” Olson, was well-known as owner of the Rose Gray Beauty Shop on Main Street on Concord’s Milldam.
There will be an interment service with military honors on Friday, March 29, at 11 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Route 3, Boscawen, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Missions Drive, Pine Ridge Reservation, SD 57770, which would aid the students, would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Concord, Massachusetts.
For online guestbook, please visit www.deefuneralhome.com.
