FRANKLIN — George L. Nadon Jr., 89, died Feb. 21, 2020, at his home in Franklin, with his family at his side, after a long road of failing health.
George was a lifelong resident of Franklin. He was born on Sept. 8, 1930, the son of the late George L. Sr. and Alice T. (Crowley) Nadon.
He attended schools in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School, and served his country as a member of the United States Air Force for 23 years. Traveling the country and the world, George and his family experienced life to its fullest, spending time in all corners of the United States and overseas.
After retiring from the Air Force, George settled in his hometown of Franklin, in the same home where he grew up. Following his military career, he was employed as a radio repair technician for Tram Radio in Sanbornton and as a delivery person for Major Brands in Belmont, and later as a maintenance worker at Hannaford’s in Franklin.
He loved caring for his yard and enjoyed hobbies like beer-making, target-shooting, baking, and meteorology.
George was an active member of the Pemigewasset Valley Fish and Game Club and was a staunch supporter of President Trump.
He was a parishioner of St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin.
George was predeceased in 2007 by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Jean (Schmidt) Nadon; his son, Kenneth G. Nadon of Franklin, who died on Feb. 15, 2020; as well as sisters Pauline Wentworth and Theresa “Ginger” Mark.
He leaves a sister, Mary Lee Nadon, of Mission Viejo, California; and sons James A. Nadon and wife Claire of Franklin and Les Nadon of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tucker Nadon, Chris Nadon, Ryan Nadon, Randy Nadon, and Amy Duclos; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. His cat, “Punkin,” will miss him, too.
Following George’s wishes, there are no calling hours.
There will be a graveside service with military honors and a brief committal service at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen in the spring. He will be buried with his wife, Margaret.
Assisting the family is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George’s name to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.