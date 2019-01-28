NORTHFIELD — George Joseph Vaillancourt, 86, a longtime resident of Northfield, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home in Tilton following a lengthy period of failing health.
George was born in Lincoln, June 21, 1932, son of Albert and Dorothy (Locke) Vaillancourt. He later lived in Laconia and attended schools there; later moving to Northfield in 1976.
He and his wife had a home in New Port Richey, Florida, and enjoyed wintering there for many years.
George was a former supervisor at Belknap-Sulloway Hosiery Mills in Laconia, plant manager for Cormier Hosiery in Laconia and later supervisor at National Power Products in Belmont.
He worked as a bartender for several years at the St. Jean Club in Laconia. Prior to his retirement in 1994, George became a longtime bar manager at the American Legion Post 49 in Northfield. He was a life member of the VFW Post 1698, in Franklin, American Legion Post 49 in Northfield; and former member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks, BPOE, 1280, for 25 years.
To keep busy, George worked part-time with the former Tilton Ford, making auto transfers.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served honorably aboard the Battleship New Jersey, BB 62. He served from 1952 until 1956 during the Korean Conflict and was the recipient of numerous ribbons, citations and medals.
He was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Tilton.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Cindy Vaillancourt in 1996; great-grandson Damon; his three brothers, Leo, Alfred and Raymond Vaillancourt; two sisters, Marie Rose Cass and Dorothy Beaupre; his parents; and his stepfather, Roland Gilbert of Laconia, in 2001.
His family includes his wife of 45 years, Beatrice “Bea” M. (Greenwood) Vaillancourt of Northfield; three stepsons, Daniel Murphy of Franklin, William Murphy of Northfield, and Joseph Murphy of Northfield; two stepdaughters, Marie Lees of Franklin and Susan Bean of Northfield; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane Chase of Belmont and Rita Kimball of Franklin; and generational nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton. A luncheon will follow at VFW Post 1698 in Franklin.
Respecting George’s wishes, there will a graveside service later in the spring in St. John Cemetery in Tilton.
The Vaillancourt family would like to thank the entire staff at the Veterans' Home for the excellent care that was given to George.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in George’s name to the Activities Fund at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
For more information, go to, www.smartfuneralhome.com.
