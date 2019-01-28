Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 17F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.