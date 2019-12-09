MEREDITH — George James Horne, 82, passed away peacefully at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on Dec. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.
George was born on June 21, 1937, at his parents’ home on Plymouth Street in Meredith. George was the son of Hollis and Elma (Hart) Horne.
He graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1956. Afterwards, he joined the United States Navy and served as an electrician’s mate 3rd class, submarine service, aboard the submarines USS Cavalla and Albacore from 1958 to 1960. He enjoyed reunions with fellow submariners in Portsmouth.
Upon completion of his Navy services, he returned home, became a master electrician, and started Horne Electrical Service in 1969 with his brother, Everett Horne.
George took great pride in his hometown of Meredith and frequently shared his opinions in letters to the editor of the local papers, as well as with fellow community members. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association.
George is survived by his sons, Eric Horne of Laconia, Brian Horne and his wife, Paula, of Madison Heights, Virginia, and Ryan Horne and his wife, Danielle, of Ashland; grandson Derek Horne and his wife, Nicole, of Hudson; Libby Hobbs and her husband, Tim, of Lebanon, Maine; his brother, Everett Horne of Meredith; nieces; great-grandchildren; and the love of his life of 27 years, Theresa Profenno of Meredith.
George will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Family and friends are invited to Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, 233 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. for a time of reflection, storytelling, and to celebrate George's life, followed by refreshments.
There will be a graveside service in Oakland Cemetery, Meredith Center Road, Meredith, on Thursday, June 4, at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the USS Albacore Museum, 600 Market St., Portsmouth, NH. 03801
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
