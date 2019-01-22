LACONIA — George H. Heilshorn Jr., 84, of Garden Circle, passed away on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
George was born on Sept. 19, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of George H. Heilshorn Sr. and Antoinette (Beckmann) Heilshorn. His family moved to Amityville, New York, where he attended St. Martin School and Amityville High School. He graduated from Hofstra University, and served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958, stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.
George married Ann Burke in 1960. They lived in Bay Shore, New York, and Bedford, Laconia, and Gilford, New Hampshire.
He was a claims investigator for the Insurance Company of North America in Hempstead, New York; Home Insurance Company (Manchester) and Cruikshank & Co. (Concord/Laconia). Most recently, George served on the board of directors at the Meadows in South Down, Laconia.
George loved his family, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed sailing off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine, reading, wintering in Florida, and researching new cars. A lifelong New York Yankees fan, George was also a Boston sports enthusiast.
George was a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish.
George is survived by his loving wife, Ann (Burke) Heilshorn, of Laconia; five children and their spouses, George (Butch) H. Heilshorn III of Dover, Lucile H. Cooney and her husband, John Cooney, of Brunswick, Maine, Eric Heilshorn and his wife, Dr. Kimberly Heilshorn, of Falmouth, Maine, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Lt. Col. Gregory Heilshorn and his wife, Jacqueline, of Barrington, and Gretchen McDonald and her husband, Alexander McDonald Jr., of Berwick, Maine; grandchildren Mitchell and Charlotte Cooney, Sandra, Eric Jr., Lilly and Molly Heilshorn, J. Sophia Heilshorn, and Skylar McDonald; his sister, Barbara McElroy, of Atkinson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, D. Eugene McElroy and Charles Tautkus; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Whitman.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will be in the spring in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, the the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic School technology drive, c/o Holy Trinity Catholic School, 50 Church St., Laconia, NH 03246, or www.holytrinitynh.com.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
