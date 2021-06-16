GILMANTON — George Barton "Judd" 87 of Gilmanton, NH, passed away June 2,2021 after a period of declining health.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Barton of Gilmanton, NH; two daughters, Deborah Gray of St. Petersburg, FL, and Lori Barton of Gilmanton, NH; several stepsons, Scott Demers of Moultonborough, NH and his wife Audrey, Carl Demers of Gilmanton, NH and his wife Christine, Steven Demers of Manchester, NH and his wife Debbie; two brothers, Mickey Barton and his wife Carolyn of Epsom, NH and Everett Barton of Somersworth, NH; a sister, Virginia Hoskins of Two Rivers, Wisconsin; and predeceased by a sister, June Audet; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War, loved sharing his stories with others.
He wore many hats during his lifetime, and his great passion was for music and dance. He loved playing the guitar, piano and organ, entertaining people gave him great joy.
He approached life with a sunny disposition and left a smile wherever he went. He was a friend to many, a husband, father, grandfather, and a kind spirit whose soul will remain part of the Barton/Demers family forever. He will be deeply missed..
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Announcements will be posted on FaceBook.
Donation/Contributions can be made to Fresenius Kidney Center, Pleasant Street, Concord, NH.
