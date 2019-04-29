WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — George Franklin Smith of West Hartford passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
He was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Sept. 12, 1928, to Dr. Ralph Maynard and Jessie (Annis) Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Lyman Smith, and four daughters, Wendy Lyman Smith of West Hartford, Kimberly Smith Pratt and her husband, Terry, of Oxford, Brenda Smith Sanden and her husband, David, of Redding, California, and Cheryl Smith Espinal and her husband, Eduardo, from West Hartford. Frank also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Hunter Sigler, Cathain Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Audrey Pratt, Eric Sanden, Adam Sanden, Jennifer Espinal and Stephen Espinal.
He was predeceased by his brother, Maynard, of Laconia, New Hampshire.
Known by most throughout his life as Frank Smith, Frank graduated cum laude from Laconia High School in 1946 where he was “All State” in both baseball and football. Following high school, he attended and graduated from Amherst College in 1950, and from Boston College Law School in 1954.
He married the love of his life, Evelyn Mae Lyman, from West Hartford, on Sept. 12, 1959 (his birthday).
Frank and Evelyn spent the first three years of their married life in Mineola, New York, where Frank worked for AllState Insurance Company. In 1963, Frank took a job with Aetna Life & Casualty Insurance Company in Hartford so they could be closer to Evelyn’s family. Frank worked at the Aetna for over 30 years, retiring in 1995.
Frank really valued education, especially the time he spent at Amherst College. He took great pride in knowing that he successfully put his four daughters through college and walked each of them down the aisle on their wedding day. He has also enjoyed being a grandfather to his eight grandchildren.
Frank has been a very active member of First Church of Christ Congregational of West Hartford, serving on many church committees and singing, up until recently, in the church choir.
During his years of retirement, Frank was very active in the Old Guard of Connecticut. He served for many years as their tour organizer and director, something he enjoyed very much.
He loved swimming, gardening, sports, and politics. He loved the art of debate, which probably stemmed from his law school days. He never lost an argument if he could help it.
The Funeral Service will be on on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of Christ Congregational, 12 South Main St., West Hartford.
Calling hours will be Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Church of Christ Congregational, West Hartford.
