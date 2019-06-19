CLEARWATER, Fla. — George Francis Phippard Jr., formerly of Candia, New Hampshire, passed away June 16, 2019, at Morton Plant Hospital, in Clearwater, after a period of declining health.
Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on June 15, 1935, he was the son of George F. Sr. and Eileen Anne (Sullivan) Phippard.
George grew up in Nashua, New Hampshire, and graduated from Nashua schools. He attended St. Anselm College and graduated from Keene State College, in Keene, New Hampshire.
He was a resident of Candia, New Hampshire, for many years. He and his late wife had spent the past 27-plus years as full-time RVers, traveling all over the United States. They spent their summers at Head Beach Campground in Phippsburg, Maine, and winters on MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa.
George was a teacher, for many years, for the Manchester, New Hampshire, School System, where he was a shop teacher and driver ed teacher after school. He retired from teaching in 1987. He also owned and operated Phipps Driving School and G. Phippard Cordwood, both in Candia, New Hampshire, for many years.
During his retirement, George earned the nickname “the Chief” — especially when he worked for his son-in-law’s automotive business, Andrews Family Automotive.
George was a U.S. Army veteran. He also served in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion “Seabees” for over 28 years, retiring on Jan. 1, 1992.
George had a love for geology and always wanted to be a geologist. He enjoyed panning for gold, metal detecting, golf and relaxing smoking a good cigar. George was always known for his great firm handshake.
George was predeceased in April 2016 by his wife, Annette S. (Smith) Phippard; his daughter, Susan D. Phippard, who passed away in September 1987; and his son, John P. Phippard, who passed away in March of this year.
George is survived by his children, Kathleen Andrews and her husband, Timothy, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, Timothy Phippard and his wife, Elizabeth, of Kersey, Colorado, Michael Phippard of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Karen Pennington of Florida; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Eileen A. Mayhew of Plymouth; and nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be in the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, New Hampshire, on Monday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow in the Holbrook Cemetery, Candia, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George’s name to the Travis Albert Circle of Friends Scholarship Fund, Rockland Trust Company, 135 South Main St., Middleboro, MA 02346
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
