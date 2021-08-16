HUTCHISON ISLAND, Fla. — George F. Moser, age 83, of Hutchison Island, Florida, passed away on August 9, 2021, after a lengthy struggle with prostate cancer.
George was the eldest of 11 children born to August W. Moser, M.D., originally of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, and Elizabeth Schrafft Moser of Newton, Massachusetts. George was brought up in Newton, then in New York City and later in Englewood, New Jersey. After graduating Dartmouth College in 1959, he pursued a career in advertising in New York City and in Connecticut, culminating as Vice President at the leading bank in the state.
He met and married Elizabeth (Betsy) Struyk in New York City where they both worked in advertising. They lived in Manhattan, Avon and Wilton, Connecticut, and eventually in Center Harbor, New Hampshire.
At age 50, George had a near-death experience. This caused him to reevaluate his priorities, placing emphasis on Faith, Family and Fitness. He and Betsy moved to his beloved New Hampshire where they enjoyed Squam Lake and the White Mountains. They became enthusiastic hikers, climbing mountains out west as well as in Canada and in Europe. The Sud-Tyrol region of northern Italy was a favorite they returned to time and again.
George and Betsy became snowbirds 23 years ago. He maintained his hiking abilities by walking miles on the beach and climbing the stairs to their 20-story condo.
He was an avid boxing fan. "Big George" pursued a rigorous fitness routine, working out at Buddy McGirt's boxing gym in Vero Beach along side many champions. He could also be found at Miracles, the Jungle Club and Christi's.
A man of deep faith, George was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero as well as St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith, New Hampshire, where he pursued Bible study.
He relished the large family gatherings in New Hampshire, especially his 15 nieces and nephews and their children. George will be missed as a loving husband, devoted big brother, and adored uncle. He was looking forward to joining his parents and brothers Tom and Peter in Heaven.
George is survived by his wife of 52 years and siblings Johann, Christian, Robert, Maria Moser Ghoneim, Stephen, Timothy, Patrice Moser Morrison, and August.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in New England with interment at the historic Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.
Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
